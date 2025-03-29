Left Menu

Mumbai Police Close Disha Salian Case as Suicide Amid Ongoing Controversy

The Mumbai police concluded their investigation into Disha Salian's death as a suicide, citing depression over failed projects and financial issues. Despite this closure, the case remains contentious, with political and judicial calls for a fresh probe and more comprehensive investigation into her mysterious death.

Updated: 29-03-2025 08:20 IST
Mumbai Police Close Disha Salian Case as Suicide Amid Ongoing Controversy
Disha Salian
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have concluded that Disha Salian's death was a suicide, emphasized by her struggles with depression over financial misuse and failed projects, as per an official statement. Disha Salian had previously managed actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Allegedly, she jumped from the 12th floor of her building in June 2020. The closure report from the Malvani police was submitted in February 2021, marking the end of their investigation.

In a twist, Disha's father, Satish Salian, approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a new investigation under the Central Bureau of Investigation. This has intensified a political feud, calling for probes into Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

