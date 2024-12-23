Left Menu

Lohia Auto Launches 'Youdha' EV Brand to Revolutionize Electric Three-Wheeler Market

Lohia Auto introduced the 'Youdha' EV brand with plans to expand its electric vehicle production, targeting the manufacture and sale of 3 lakh units by 2027. 'Youdha' includes passenger and cargo electric three-wheelers, designed to meet the segment's diverse needs and empower India's workers.

Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:01 IST
  • India

Lohia Auto has unveiled 'Youdha', its new electric vehicle brand, as part of a Rs 20-crore expansion strategy aimed at producing and selling 3 lakh electric vehicles by 2027. The announcement marks a significant step in the company's plan to strengthen its position in the EV market.

The 'Youdha' portfolio features electric three-wheelers tailored to both passenger and cargo segments, providing a versatile solution that caters to a wide range of consumer needs. Lohia Auto's CEO, Ayush Lohia, emphasized the brand's mission to honor those who work tirelessly, providing them with efficient transport solutions.

The E5 passenger model is crafted for urban and semi-urban travel, prioritizing space and efficiency, while the E5 cargo model ensures sustainable logistics services. The starting price for the passenger e-three-wheeler, equipped with a 10-kW battery offering up to 160 kilometers on a single charge, is set at Rs 3.80 lakh.

