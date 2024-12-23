Left Menu

SEBI Cracks Down on Bharat Global Developers: An Urgent Call for Investor Protection

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has taken firm action against Bharat Global Developers Ltd. for fraudulent activities and manipulation of share prices. An interim order has been issued to halt trading and demands transparency from the company, amid further investigations slated to conclude by March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:32 IST
SEBI Cracks Down on Bharat Global Developers: An Urgent Call for Investor Protection
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an interim order against Bharat Global Developers Ltd. (BGDL) following disturbing findings of fraudulent activities, aimed at protecting investors. This decisive move comes after SEBI received a complaint on December 16, revealing suspicious financial activity including a dramatic 105-fold increase in BGDL's share price.

Detailed investigations by SEBI indicated that previous disclosures showed five promoters with 16.77% of the shares until June 2020, yet an abrupt shift to zero promoter holdings by September 2020. The findings suggest a deliberate scheme to manipulate shares through falsified disclosures, misrepresentations, and non-existent business deals.

The company's practices of portraying fictitious partnerships and operations misled investors, culminating in private allotments selling at inflated prices. SEBI's scrutiny highlights the falsified financial health of BGDL, with sudden revenue spikes in March 2024 contradicting years of negligible financial records. The interim order suspends trading, demanding transparency from BGDL as the investigation continues, targeted to close by March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024