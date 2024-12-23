IIT Delhi Kicks Off 2024-25 Placements with 1,200 Job Offers

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has embarked on its placement season for the academic year 2024-25, marking an impressive start with more than 1,200 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs). According to the Office of Career Services at IIT Delhi, these offers have been made to around 1,150 unique students, showcasing the institution's status as a leading talent incubator.

Among the prominent recruiters are American Express, Barclays, BCG, BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle Private Limited, Deutsche India Pvt Ltd, Goldman Sachs, Google, Graviton Research Capital, Intel India, Meesho, Micron Technology, Microsoft, OLA, Oracle, PayU, Quadeye, Qualcomm, Robust Results Private Limited, Shiprocket, Squarepoint Capital, Texas Instruments, Trident Group, and Turing Global India Pvt. Ltd. Additionally, IIT Delhi students have received over 50 international offers from over 15 renowned organizations across regions including Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, the UAE, the UK, and the USA.

Professor Naresh Varma Datla, Professor-in-Charge of the Office of Career Services, expressed optimism about the season's progress, attributing early success to focused strategies and anticipating continued momentum. Co-Professor-in-Charge Suresh Neelakantan praised the students' perseverance and recognized recruiters for acknowledging their potential. The placement season, extending till the next semester's end, benefits from the OCS team's dedicated efforts and collaborative ties with industry frontrunners.

(With inputs from agencies.)