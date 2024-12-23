Left Menu

STOXX 600 Faces Turbulence Amid Low Volumes and Sector Shifts

The STOXX 600 index started the week with a slight decline during a holiday-shortened trading session. Novo Nordisk shares spiked, bolstering the healthcare sector and limiting overall losses. Travel and leisure sectors experienced notable drops. ECB's Christine Lagarde commented on economic concerns, adding pressure to European equities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index experienced a marginal dip on Monday, commencing a holiday-shortened week after witnessing its steepest weekly drop since early September. Novo Nordisk's shares soared, providing a much-needed boost to the healthcare sector and mitigating losses on the primary stock index.

At 0850 GMT, the STOXX 600 was down by 0.1%, with trading volumes anticipated to remain low ahead of the Christmas break. The travel and leisure sectors led the decline, plummeting nearly 2%, largely due to a 10% decrease in Swedish online gaming company Evolution. The media sub-index also endured substantial setbacks, recording a 1% decline.

Despite these challenges, Novo Nordisk's impressive 9.2% surge drove a 1.4% increase in the healthcare sub-index. Interestingly, this comes on the heels of Novo Nordisk's mixed results for its experimental obesity drug CagriSema, which eliminated $125 billion from its market value last week. Moreover, the U.S. FDA's approval of Novo Nordisk's bleeding disorder drug Alhemo brought positive news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

