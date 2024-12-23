STOXX 600 Faces Turbulence Amid Low Volumes and Sector Shifts

The pan-European STOXX 600 index experienced a marginal dip on Monday, commencing a holiday-shortened week after witnessing its steepest weekly drop since early September. Novo Nordisk's shares soared, providing a much-needed boost to the healthcare sector and mitigating losses on the primary stock index.

At 0850 GMT, the STOXX 600 was down by 0.1%, with trading volumes anticipated to remain low ahead of the Christmas break. The travel and leisure sectors led the decline, plummeting nearly 2%, largely due to a 10% decrease in Swedish online gaming company Evolution. The media sub-index also endured substantial setbacks, recording a 1% decline.

Despite these challenges, Novo Nordisk's impressive 9.2% surge drove a 1.4% increase in the healthcare sub-index. Interestingly, this comes on the heels of Novo Nordisk's mixed results for its experimental obesity drug CagriSema, which eliminated $125 billion from its market value last week. Moreover, the U.S. FDA's approval of Novo Nordisk's bleeding disorder drug Alhemo brought positive news.

