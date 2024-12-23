Left Menu

Historic Flight: Qatar Reconnects with Syria Post-Assad

Qatar's minister of state for foreign affairs arrived in Damascus on the first Qatar Airways flight since the fall of Bashar al-Assad. This marks the first visit by such a high-ranking official from Qatar to Syria following the end of Assad's 54-year-long rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar made a notable arrival in Damascus aboard the inaugural Qatar Airways flight post the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad, marking a significant moment in Gulf-Arab relations. This development was confirmed by Qatar's foreign ministry.

The visit was highlighted by the presence of Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, who holds the distinction of being the highest-ranking Qatari official to visit Syria since the historic overthrow of the Assad family's long-standing regime of 54 years.

This diplomatic move signals a potential shift in regional dynamics as Qatar re-establishes its presence in Syria amid changing political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

