Historic Flight: Qatar Reconnects with Syria Post-Assad

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar made a notable arrival in Damascus aboard the inaugural Qatar Airways flight post the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad, marking a significant moment in Gulf-Arab relations. This development was confirmed by Qatar's foreign ministry.

The visit was highlighted by the presence of Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, who holds the distinction of being the highest-ranking Qatari official to visit Syria since the historic overthrow of the Assad family's long-standing regime of 54 years.

This diplomatic move signals a potential shift in regional dynamics as Qatar re-establishes its presence in Syria amid changing political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)