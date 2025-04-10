Left Menu

Diplomatic Rifts: Israel's Ambassador Ousted at AU Event

Israel's ambassador to Ethiopia was ejected from an African Union event, sparking outcry. The ejection, requested by AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Youssouf, highlights diplomatic tensions. Israel's observer status, regained in 2021, was suspended in 2023 amid unresolved disputes. The AU's ties with Palestinians add complexity, as South Africa pursues legal action against Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:36 IST
Diplomatic Rifts: Israel's Ambassador Ousted at AU Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Israel's ambassador to Ethiopia has condemned as outrageous his ejection from an African Union event. The incident occurred at a meeting commemorating the 1994 Rwanda genocide, and was reportedly at the behest of African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Youssouf.

The ambassador, Avraham Nigusse, took to social media, stating the decision reflected a fundamental misunderstanding of Rwandan and Jewish histories. Despite regaining its observer status at the AU in 2021, Israel faced renewed suspension in 2023 as diplomatic disputes remain unresolved.

Complicating matters further, South Africa has initiated legal proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice over actions in Gaza, highlighting ongoing tensions between the AU and Israel, which continue to reverberate through diplomatic corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025