Diplomatic Rifts: Israel's Ambassador Ousted at AU Event

Israel's ambassador to Ethiopia has condemned as outrageous his ejection from an African Union event. The incident occurred at a meeting commemorating the 1994 Rwanda genocide, and was reportedly at the behest of African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Youssouf.

The ambassador, Avraham Nigusse, took to social media, stating the decision reflected a fundamental misunderstanding of Rwandan and Jewish histories. Despite regaining its observer status at the AU in 2021, Israel faced renewed suspension in 2023 as diplomatic disputes remain unresolved.

Complicating matters further, South Africa has initiated legal proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice over actions in Gaza, highlighting ongoing tensions between the AU and Israel, which continue to reverberate through diplomatic corridors.

