The British economy faltered in the third quarter, as revised stats downgraded previous growth estimates to zero, striking a blow to the Labour government focused on economic expansion. Initial figures had suggested a 0.1% increase, but updated data reveals stagnant growth.

The Office for National Statistics attributed the lack of growth partly to weaker trading performances in bars and restaurants, sparking criticism that the Labour party, upon assuming power, had underestimated the economy’s challenges inherited from the Conservatives.

Treasury Chief Rachel Reeves, emphasizing an urgent need to address economic issues, introduced tax increases in her first budget to strengthen public finances. However, the move has been criticized for exacerbating economic woes, as businesses hike prices or cut costs. Conservative Mel Stride warns that growth has stalled under Labour.

(With inputs from agencies.)