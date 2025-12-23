Investment Surge: Private Equity and Venture Capital Boom
Private equity and venture capital investments in the country rose by 31% to USD 5.6 billion in November. The cumulative deal value for 2025 reached USD 49.3 billion, approaching last year's total. Buyout investments led the charge, with significant contributions from real estate, infrastructure, and financial services sectors.
Private equity and venture capital investments in the country witnessed a significant 31% increase to USD 5.6 billion in November, according to a new report released on Tuesday.
This rise has helped close the gap in overall deal activity, with total investments hitting USD 49.3 billion in the first 11 months of 2025. This accounts for 88% of the deal value recorded in the preceding year, the report stated.
Amidst elevated valuations and a standoff between sellers and investors, buyout investments led the PE/VC activity surge in November, followed by startup and growth investments. The real estate sector topped the investment list, capturing USD 3.7 billion, underscoring its prominence in the current economic landscape.
