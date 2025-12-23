Left Menu

Driving Innovation: Zuno Transforms India's Insurance Landscape with SmartDrive

Zuno General Insurance has seen significant traction for its usage-based car insurance, Zuno SmartDrive, since the launch in March 2025. By focusing on personalized, behaviour-driven insurance, it aims to make roads safer in India. The Zuno Driving Quotient Challenge offers potential discounts and rewards for safe driving practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:22 IST
Driving Innovation: Zuno Transforms India's Insurance Landscape with SmartDrive
  • Country:
  • India

Zuno General Insurance, a pioneering digital insurer, has witnessed growing popularity for its innovative usage-based car insurance (UBI) product, Zuno SmartDrive. Launched in March 2025, the app is designed to promote personalized and safer driving experiences, appealing to young, tech-savvy drivers across India.

The insurer's flagship initiative, Zuno Driving Quotient (ZDQ) Challenge, further extends the benefits of UBI to non-Zuno users. Participants can benefit from a five-day free trial through the Zuno app, receiving personalized driving scores that unlock discounts and rewards, thus revolutionizing the traditional car insurance purchasing process.

Leveraging telematics technology, SmartDrive offers real-time feedback and insights, encouraging safer driving habits. Zuno's efforts align with addressing India's road safety concerns, as data reveals significant risks due to unsafe driving patterns. The company's innovative approach marks a transformative step towards a safer driving future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025