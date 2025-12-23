Driving Innovation: Zuno Transforms India's Insurance Landscape with SmartDrive

Zuno General Insurance, a pioneering digital insurer, has witnessed growing popularity for its innovative usage-based car insurance (UBI) product, Zuno SmartDrive. Launched in March 2025, the app is designed to promote personalized and safer driving experiences, appealing to young, tech-savvy drivers across India.

The insurer's flagship initiative, Zuno Driving Quotient (ZDQ) Challenge, further extends the benefits of UBI to non-Zuno users. Participants can benefit from a five-day free trial through the Zuno app, receiving personalized driving scores that unlock discounts and rewards, thus revolutionizing the traditional car insurance purchasing process.

Leveraging telematics technology, SmartDrive offers real-time feedback and insights, encouraging safer driving habits. Zuno's efforts align with addressing India's road safety concerns, as data reveals significant risks due to unsafe driving patterns. The company's innovative approach marks a transformative step towards a safer driving future.

(With inputs from agencies.)