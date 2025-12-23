Bombay High Court Stands Firm on Mallya's Jurisdiction Question

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court has declared that it will not entertain fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's challenge to the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act until he physically submits to Indian jurisdiction. The court stressed jurisdiction submission as paramount during a hearing on his petitions.

Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad delivered a clear ultimatum to Mallya: return to India or relinquish the right to challenge the Act's constitutionality. Representing the state, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued against fugitives challenging the law from abroad, emphasizing that extradition proceedings against Mallya are nearing completion.

The bench also questioned Mallya's twin petitions and urged his counsel to decide which to pursue. Despite Mallya's legal representation from the UK, the court maintained firm on the necessity of his physical presence, highlighting the ongoing financial and criminal liabilities tied to his case.

