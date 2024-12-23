Ugandan Troops Honoured for Their Service in Somalia’s Peacekeeping Mission

Ugandan troops serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have been officially recognized for their significant contributions to the peace, security, and stability of Somalia. The soldiers from Battle Group XXXIX (39) were awarded certificates and commemorative medals during a ceremony held in Mogadishu, attended by senior officials from both ATMIS and the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF).

ATMIS Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma, presided over the medal ceremony and commended the outgoing troops for their dedication and tireless efforts in fulfilling the ATMIS mandate. He thanked the soldiers for their hard work and commitment, noting that their work in Somalia had helped bring stability to the region. Lt. Gen. Kavuma expressed his gratitude for the troops' success in protecting local populations and maintaining critical infrastructure despite the ongoing challenges posed by insurgent groups like Al-Shabaab.

“Their bravery and diligence have made a significant difference in Somalia’s journey toward lasting peace,” said Lt. Gen. Kavuma. He also acknowledged the role of the outgoing commander, Col. Benard Kashemeza, for leading the troops in degrading Al-Shabaab and securing vital supply routes.

Key Contributions to Somalia’s Stability

Over their 13-month deployment, the Ugandan soldiers carried out a variety of critical tasks, including safeguarding Main Supply Routes (MSRs) and population centers, supporting the Somali Security Forces (SSF), and providing crucial military and humanitarian assistance. Their operations spanned across the Banadir and Lower Shabelle regions, including Mogadishu, Arbiska, Baledogle, and other key locations.

Despite facing direct threats from Al-Shabaab, the troops remained resilient. Brig. Gen. Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi, the outgoing Contingent Commander, highlighted the battle group’s successful efforts to disrupt Al-Shabaab’s activities and protect local communities. They also collaborated closely with the Somali Security Forces, conducting offensive operations and securing critical government infrastructure.

Additionally, the Ugandan troops were instrumental in resolving clan conflicts in Lower Shabelle by facilitating peace talks between local leaders and communities, further contributing to the region’s stability.

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter for ATMIS

With the departure of Battle Group XXXIX (39), Battle Group XXXXII (42), led by Col. Cosea Kutesa, will take over the mission and continue the work started by their predecessors. The incoming troops were welcomed by Brig. Gen. Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga, the new Contingent Commander, and Uganda’s Defence Attaché to Somalia, Brig. Gen. Francis Chemo, who attended the ceremony.

Uganda’s participation in the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia dates back to 2007. Since then, Ugandan troops have been integral to the fight against Al-Shabaab, working alongside forces from Burundi, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Kenya to enhance stability and security in Somalia.

Through the efforts of the Ugandan soldiers and their international partners, significant progress has been made in degrading Al-Shabaab's influence, and the Somali Security Forces have been further empowered to take charge of the country’s security. The contribution of Ugandan troops continues to be a cornerstone of the mission's long-term goals of establishing peace and stability in Somalia.