Left Menu

MOVIN's Meteoric Rise: Best Brand Award 2024 Accolade

MOVIN, a logistics provider jointly created by InterGlobe Enterprises and UPS, received the 'Best Brand' Award in the startup category at ET NOW Best Brands Conclave 2024. This honor highlights MOVIN's rapid growth and dedication to transforming the logistics industry through innovation and a customer-focused approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-12-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 10:33 IST
MOVIN's Meteoric Rise: Best Brand Award 2024 Accolade

In a significant achievement, MOVIN, the joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and UPS, has been recognized with the 'Best Brand' Award in the startup category at the seventh edition of ET NOW Best Brands Conclave 2024. This award acknowledges the company's rapid growth and innovative contributions to the logistics sector.

Central to MOVIN's success is its emphasis on trust, technology, and purpose-driven leadership, allowing it to align strategies with the changing landscape of market demands and customer needs. Grégory Goba-Blé, Head of UPS India and Director of MOVIN Express, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing MOVIN's unwavering commitment to transparency, innovation, and high-quality service.

The award ceremony celebrated brands that excel in performance and leadership across various sectors. MOVIN, known for its seamless integration of air and ground logistics for Indian businesses, is setting new standards by meeting ongoing challenges with agility and foresight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024