MOVIN's Meteoric Rise: Best Brand Award 2024 Accolade

In a significant achievement, MOVIN, the joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and UPS, has been recognized with the 'Best Brand' Award in the startup category at the seventh edition of ET NOW Best Brands Conclave 2024. This award acknowledges the company's rapid growth and innovative contributions to the logistics sector.

Central to MOVIN's success is its emphasis on trust, technology, and purpose-driven leadership, allowing it to align strategies with the changing landscape of market demands and customer needs. Grégory Goba-Blé, Head of UPS India and Director of MOVIN Express, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing MOVIN's unwavering commitment to transparency, innovation, and high-quality service.

The award ceremony celebrated brands that excel in performance and leadership across various sectors. MOVIN, known for its seamless integration of air and ground logistics for Indian businesses, is setting new standards by meeting ongoing challenges with agility and foresight.

(With inputs from agencies.)