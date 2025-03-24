Left Menu

China's Strategic Ambitions: Deep-Sea Threats and Amphibious Innovations

China is advancing its military capabilities with a new deep-sea cable-cutting device and specialized landing barges to support potential operations against Taiwan. These technologies could disrupt global communications and facilitate rapid military deployment, intensifying geopolitical tensions and challenging Taiwanese defense strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:28 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

China is not just bolstering the loyalty of its People's Liberation Army under Chairman Xi Jinping, but is also equipping them with sophisticated weaponry to dominate in both peaceful and hostile times. The latest development is a device capable of severing seabed communication cables, as reported by the South China Morning Post—a frequent conduit for Chinese announcements.

Undersea cables are vital for global internet and communication connectivity. Notably, Chinese and Russian vessels have been linked to incidents of cable damage. For instance, on February 25, Taiwan's Coast Guard intercepted a Togolese-flagged vessel, operated by Chinese sailors, for allegedly sabotaging a connection near the Chinese coast. Despite the Chinese Foreign Ministry's denial, this fits a series of strategic provocations.

The revelation of China's device capable of cutting through fortified underwater cables follows complaints of cable disruptions around Taiwan by Chinese vessels. This technology, developed by the China Ship Scientific Research Centre, poses a threat to global communication infrastructure and can integrate with Chinese submersibles, potentially cutting off Taiwan in a hostile scenario.

Another unsettling development is China's creation of landing barges to support rapid military deployment to shores, particularly Taiwan's. These barges, revealed through satellite imagery and military exercises, can create lengthy causeways for wheeled and tracked military vehicles. This marks a significant advancement in China's amphibious capabilities, aligning with Xi's ambition to dominate Taiwan.

Experts warn that China's innovations are aimed at both intimidation and action against Taiwan. The Shuiqiao-class barges, designed exclusively for military use, challenge Taiwanese defense as they amplify potential landing sites, complicating Taiwan's defensive strategies. These advancements underscore China's intentions to expand its influence and possibly disrupt regional power dynamics.

The implications of these developments are profound. If China succeeds in controlling Taiwan, it would signify the USA's diminishing influence as a global power. Such a shift would impact international alliances, emphasizing the urgency for Taiwan and its allies to counter China's growing military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

