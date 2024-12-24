Left Menu

Odisha's Leap into Green Hydrogen Mobility: Revolutionizing Public Transport

Odisha is set to launch a green hydrogen mobility project with a tripartite agreement among state-owned agencies. The project aims to deploy hydrogen-powered buses, reducing carbon emissions and offering a sustainable public transport solution. NTPC will handle hydrogen production, while CRUT and GRIDCO manage bus maintenance and energy supply, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 11:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative to promote eco-friendly public transport, Odisha has embarked on a green hydrogen mobility project. A tripartite agreement was signed between three state-owned agencies, as announced by an official on Tuesday.

The agreement, finalized on Monday, involves key roles for the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (GRIDCO), and NTPC. CRUT will oversee the maintenance of hydrogen-powered buses, while NTPC focuses on hydrogen production and GRIDCO ensures renewable energy supply. This move aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission to combat climate change through sustainable transport solutions.

The Automotive Research Association of India has invested Rs 19.5 crore in this pilot project. If successful, it will pave the way for reducing diesel bus usage and expanding green hydrogen buses across the state, thereby decreasing carbon emissions and enhancing public transport efficiency.

NTPC plans to establish a hydrogen production facility at the CRUT depot in Bhubaneswar, utilizing existing infrastructure. The energy department has requested land allocation to support this infrastructure development, highlighting Odisha's commitment to advancing green technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

