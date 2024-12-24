Left Menu

FMCG Industry Faces Slowdown amid Inflationary Pressures

The FMCG industry is experiencing a slowdown, with volume growth decreasing to 4.3% from 6.4% a year ago due to inflation pressures. Urban and rural markets both show slowed growth, with urban at 4.5% and rural at 4%. Personal care categories, however, indicate potential recovery signs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 12:39 IST
FMCG Industry Faces Slowdown amid Inflationary Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry is encountering a period of slowdown amid prevailing inflationary pressures, as revealed in Kantar's recent report. Volume growth for the industry during August-October has plummeted to 4.3%, a significant drop from the 6.4% recorded for the same period last year.

The urban market reflected this deceleration, registering a growth of 4.5%, contrasting the 6.9% growth shown in August-October 2023. Conversely, the rural market also lagged, posting a modest growth of 4%, driven primarily by staple categories like wheat flour. Analysts suggest the market is not yet in severe decline, though the current trend is noteworthy.

Inflation has caused household spending to rise, with shoppers currently paying Rs 137 per KG for FMCG goods, up from Rs 133 in the previous quarter. Despite these challenges, personal care categories have shown remarkable growth, indicating possible market stabilization in specific areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024