LPG Tanker Explosion: Driver's Account Under Investigation
The driver of an LPG tanker, involved in a deadly explosion killing 13 people, is being questioned by police. The incident occurred on Jaipur-Ajmer highway, caused by a collision with a container truck. The investigation by SIT focuses on the driver's actions and the vehicle's condition.
The driver of an LPG tanker involved in last week's fatal explosion, which claimed 13 lives, has been questioned by the police. Jaiveer, a 40-year-old from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, evaded the blast after the collision broke the tanker's nozzles, prompting a massive fire.
Authorities highlighted that the accident was initiated by a container truck that struck the tanker. The Delhi-based tanker owner was notified post-incident. An investigation led by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is underway, scrutinizing both the driver's and the vehicle's backgrounds.
A police investigation involving multiple legal charges is in progress. The Rajasthan High Court has demanded accountability from governing bodies, with proceedings scheduled for early 2025, underscoring the seriousness of traffic safety measures.
