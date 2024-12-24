Left Menu

Goa's Smart Transit Card Revolutionizes Commuting

Goa introduces the Smart Transit Card, offering cashless travel and a 10% discount for commuters. Launched by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the card is free with an initial Rs 150 charge redeemable during travel. The card has been welcomed positively by the public, including senior citizens and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:09 IST
Goa's Smart Transit Card Revolutionizes Commuting
  • Country:
  • India

Commuters in Goa have welcomed the new Smart Transit Card by the state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL), which offers discounts and cashless travel. The e-card provides a notable 10% discount on bus tickets.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched the card with an initial Rs 150 fee, which is redeemable. KTCL's Roque Luis said the card, providing an easy and cashless ticketing experience, is free for senior citizens, students, and people with disabilities.

Implemented on December 18, the scheme has sold over 160 cards within days. Rajendra Vaigankar and Girish Naik, regular bus users, noted the convenience it brings, making daily travel seamless and eliminating the need for cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024