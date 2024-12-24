Goa's Smart Transit Card Revolutionizes Commuting

Commuters in Goa have welcomed the new Smart Transit Card by the state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL), which offers discounts and cashless travel. The e-card provides a notable 10% discount on bus tickets.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched the card with an initial Rs 150 fee, which is redeemable. KTCL's Roque Luis said the card, providing an easy and cashless ticketing experience, is free for senior citizens, students, and people with disabilities.

Implemented on December 18, the scheme has sold over 160 cards within days. Rajendra Vaigankar and Girish Naik, regular bus users, noted the convenience it brings, making daily travel seamless and eliminating the need for cash.

