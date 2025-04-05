Ramp-Up in Security for Peaceful Ram Navami Festivities in Jharkhand

Security has been heightened across Jharkhand to ensure peaceful Ram Navami celebrations, a state official announced on Saturday. Key measures involve deploying a substantial number of police personnel in districts identified as sensitive, including Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih, and Hazaribag.

Advanced surveillance systems such as CCTV and drone cameras are being utilized to monitor gatherings. Chief Minister Hemant Soren conducted a high-level meeting to assess preparations, directing strict measures against rumour-mongering in the festival's run-up.

Soren highlighted risks associated with emerging traditions like bike rallies. Officials have also ensured traffic management, adequate street lighting, and public amenities. Social media platforms are being scrutinized closely as part of the comprehensive security strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)