Ramp-Up in Security for Peaceful Ram Navami Festivities in Jharkhand
Authorities in Jharkhand have heightened security measures to ensure peaceful Ram Navami celebrations. Police are deployed across sensitive districts, and surveillance is bolstered with CCTV and drone use. Chief Minister Soren urges strict action against rumour spreaders, emphasizing the ban on bike rallies due to safety concerns.
Security has been heightened across Jharkhand to ensure peaceful Ram Navami celebrations, a state official announced on Saturday. Key measures involve deploying a substantial number of police personnel in districts identified as sensitive, including Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Giridih, and Hazaribag.
Advanced surveillance systems such as CCTV and drone cameras are being utilized to monitor gatherings. Chief Minister Hemant Soren conducted a high-level meeting to assess preparations, directing strict measures against rumour-mongering in the festival's run-up.
Soren highlighted risks associated with emerging traditions like bike rallies. Officials have also ensured traffic management, adequate street lighting, and public amenities. Social media platforms are being scrutinized closely as part of the comprehensive security strategy.
