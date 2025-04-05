GCCs Set to Reshape India's Office Landscape by 2025
A CBRE report forecasts that Global Capability Centres (GCCs) will constitute 35-40% of office space absorption in key Indian cities by 2025. The report highlights technological leadership, significant expansions into smaller cities, and increasing interest from global corporations, including US, European, and Asian firms.
The future of India's office space market is set to undergo significant transformations as Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are predicted to account for 35-40% of total office space absorption by 2025, according to a report by CBRE, a renowned real estate consultancy.
Key technological hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune, along with Delhi-NCR, are set to lead this trend, driven by the technology sector's pioneering focus on advanced solutions. Smaller cities are expected to see growth due to state-specific policies supporting GCC expansions.
GCCs in sectors such as BFSI, Evaluation and Management, semiconductors, aerospace, automobiles, and life sciences are poised to fuel further demand. Global corporations are leveraging India's talent pool, and the emergence of multifunctional GCCs signals sustained leasing activity, with increasing interest from US, European, and Asian firms.
