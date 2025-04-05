GCCs Set to Reshape India's Office Landscape by 2025

The future of India's office space market is set to undergo significant transformations as Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are predicted to account for 35-40% of total office space absorption by 2025, according to a report by CBRE, a renowned real estate consultancy.

Key technological hubs like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune, along with Delhi-NCR, are set to lead this trend, driven by the technology sector's pioneering focus on advanced solutions. Smaller cities are expected to see growth due to state-specific policies supporting GCC expansions.

GCCs in sectors such as BFSI, Evaluation and Management, semiconductors, aerospace, automobiles, and life sciences are poised to fuel further demand. Global corporations are leveraging India's talent pool, and the emergence of multifunctional GCCs signals sustained leasing activity, with increasing interest from US, European, and Asian firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)