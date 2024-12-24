IRCTC Ends Delay Compensation Scheme in Private Trains

IRCTC has announced the termination of its compensation scheme for delays in private trains, effective February 15, 2024. The scheme, which had been in place since October 2019, was part of an effort to attract passengers through compensatory incentives.

From its inception until early 2024, a total of Rs 26 lakh was disbursed to compensate passengers, with Rs 15.65 lakh given in the financial year 2023-24 alone. The compensation was tiered, offering Rs 100 for delays between 60 and 120 minutes, and Rs 250 for delays stretching from 120 to 240 minutes.

Despite passenger benefits like full fare refunds for train cancellations and provisions of food and water during delays, IRCTC has opted to discontinue the scheme for reasons deemed confidential. The Corporation operates two primary private trains — the Tejas trains from New Delhi to Lucknow and Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)