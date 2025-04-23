Left Menu

Special Train Service Amidst Urgency: Railways Act Promptly

A special unreserved train has been deployed from Katra to New Delhi to assist tourists returning home amid ongoing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. The train will depart at 9:20 pm and halt at several stations before reaching New Delhi. More trains are on standby if needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The railway authorities have announced the operation of a special unreserved train starting from Katra heading to New Delhi on Wednesday evening, aimed at assisting tourists eager to leave Jammu and Kashmir post a terrorist incident in Pahalgam.

Numerous visitors have expressed the desire to cut short their trips, amid rising concern for safety, as reports continue to highlight the urgency for quick transportation back to home cities. In response, the railway department swiftly organized this special service, offering a lifeline to stranded passengers.

The train is scheduled to stop at multiple key stations including Udhampur, Jammu, and Pathankot, before terminating at New Delhi. If the passenger load surpasses the train's capacity, additional special trains will be launched to meet demand, ensuring a smooth transit for evacuees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

