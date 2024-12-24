The Rise of Group Health Insurance: Affordable Protection for Businesses

Bangalore, Karnataka – In a strategic move towards ensuring employee welfare, group health insurance plans have become increasingly popular among businesses, both small and large. These insurance policies extend to employees and their families, helping them manage medical expenses including room rents, ICU charges, and doctor's fees.

Group health insurance, available to companies with as few as three employees, offers flexibility as firms can choose plans tailored to their workforce size. Notably inclusive features cover maternity and existing conditions without a waiting period, although exclusions such as injuries from self-harm and fertility treatments exist.

The application process for these plans is streamlined through online platforms, allowing businesses to easily secure health insurance that boosts employee morale while keeping premium costs low due to the shared risk model.

(With inputs from agencies.)