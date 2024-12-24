Turbulence at Akasa Air: DGCA Imposes Penalty for Boarding Denial

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a Rs 10 lakh penalty on Akasa Air for failing to provide timely compensation to passengers denied boarding. This incident at Bangalore airport in September has drawn attention to the regulatory challenges faced by the relatively new airline.

Akasa Air, which has been in operation for over two-and-a-half years, has recently been scrutinized by the aviation watchdog over alleged violations. Concerns from some pilots have also spotlighted issues related to training, though the airline has dismissed such claims as unfounded.

The DGCA's latest action relates to seven passengers affected by a flight disruption due to unserviceable seats. The delayed compensation process has resulted in heavy penalties, and Akasa Air is currently cooperating with authorities to address these compliance challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)