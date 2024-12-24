Left Menu

Resilience and Recovery: India's Economic Outlook Amid Global Challenges

The Indian economy shows signs of recovery from a Q2 slowdown, driven by strong festival sales and rising rural demand, according to an RBI bulletin. The report highlights the resilience of India's economy amidst global challenges, while underscoring inflation's impact on purchasing power and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:58 IST
Resilience and Recovery: India's Economic Outlook Amid Global Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

The latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin points to a rebound in the Indian economy after a slowdown in the September quarter, fueled by vibrant festival activity and increasing rural demand. The December bulletin highlights steady global growth and moderating inflation.

High-frequency indicators for Q3 of 2024-25 depict a recovering Indian economy, primarily buoyed by solid domestic consumption. Record foodgrain production amplifies rural market momentum, while government infrastructure investments stimulate broader economic activity and investment.

Despite global headwinds, India's growth forecast remains positive, with GDP expected to elevate in the coming quarters. Inflation remains a concern, eroding purchasing power and affecting private investment, yet projections suggest recovering GDP growth and moderated inflation by 2025.

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024