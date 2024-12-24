Mystery in the Mediterranean: Russian Cargo Ship Sinks Amid Uncertainty

A Russian cargo ship, the Ursa Major, has sunk in the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria, resulting in two missing crew members, according to reports from Spain's maritime rescue agency and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Spain's authorities responded to an alert on Monday afternoon when the vessel was approximately 57 nautical miles from Almería's coast. Despite poor weather, 14 crew were safely transported to Cartagena, while efforts to investigate the cause of the incident continue.

A Russian warship later arrived at the scene as rescue operations unfolded, and the sunken vessel's containers remain a concern for pollution and navigation safety, prompting ongoing monitoring by Spanish maritime services.

(With inputs from agencies.)