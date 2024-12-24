Railways to engage its PSUs to operate, maintain newly constructed sheds and depots

The Railway Board has decided to engage its Public Sector Undertakings through competitive bidding to carry out operation and maintenance of newly constructed sheds, depots, workshops as well as rolling stock.

In a recent communication to the general managers of all 17 zones, the board conveyed its decision to empower the zones to carry out a limited tendering process to for engaging PSUs. According to the Board, after the zonal Railways reported challenges related to operationalisation and maintenance of newly created assets, it constituted a committee of principal executive directors from different departments to decide upon the modalities for awarding such work to PSUs.

''Executive Dte (Executive Directorate) should write a basic model document of conditions for maintenance by PSUs for each type of their assets,'' the Board's letter said.

It added, ''Based on the document, Zonal Railways may formulate detailed tender documents and engage a Railway PSU through competitive basis by calling limited tender from amongst the Railway PSUs to undertake the maintenance.'' The Board has also laid down 29 conditions for maintenance in the basic model document such as ''Shed/Depott Workshop in its existing shape shall be handed over to the PSU for operation.'' The PSU shall augment the infrastructure to suit the requirement of maintenance of rolling stock and ensure maintenance of the ''infrastructure including M&Ps as per good industrial practice'' among others, it said.

Keeping safety in mind, one of the conditions said, ''Once every year, a safety audit shall be carried out by the Railways. It shall review and analyze the Annual Safety Report and accident data of the preceding year, and undertake an inspection of the rolling stock and the assets of the shed/depot/workshop.'' The Board has also said the Zonal Railway shall reserve the right to terminate the contract if the performance of the PSU is not found satisfactory.

Some of the railway unions have raised their objections based on some news reports which said that depots and sheds are being given to private companies for maintenance.

Indian Railway Employees Federation General Secretary Sarvjeet Singh has written a letter to the Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board requesting for a clarification for the same.

''A section of media as well as social media has reported that the Railway Board is handing over the operation and maintenance of the Railway's shed/depot/workshop to private companies. If it is true, we strongly oppose this policy,'' Singh said.

Asked for a clarification, Singh said there are over 700 workshops and 300 sheds/depots and Railway is facing an acute shortage of workforce. ''In such situation, the privatisation will be against the interest of the workers and all railway unions and federations will fight tooth and nail,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)