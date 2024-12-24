Left Menu

Airport with runway straddling border of US, Canada will close

The Piney-Pinecreek Border Airport has a unique claim to fame its runway straddles the border of the US and Canada. It is one of six airports straddling the border, but the only one with a paved runway.

PTI | Roseau | Updated: 24-12-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 23:44 IST
Airport with runway straddling border of US, Canada will close
  • Country:
  • Dominica

The Piney-Pinecreek Border Airport has a unique claim to fame — its runway straddles the border of the US and Canada. But after seven decades of operation, the small airport that sits near Roseau, Minnesota, and Piney, Manitoba in Canada, will close for good on Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release earlier this month that the airport "had very low use and faced large maintenance expenses including runway, apron and terminal reconstruction. The international agreement required to operate the airport expires on December 26 and will not be renewed by either airport owner." The airport opened in 1953 with a grass runway — a paved runway was added in 1978. It is one of six airports straddling the border, but the only one with a paved runway. It was often used by Americans traveling to Canada to hunt and fish.

Under the international agreement, staff at the airport are allowed to cross between the two countries for their work without going through the typical customs process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024