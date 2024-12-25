Left Menu

Ola Electric expands network to 4,000 stores pan-India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 13:55 IST
Ola Electric expands network to 4,000 stores pan-India
Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has expanded its network to 4,000 stores nationwide, a four-fold increase from its existing network.

The company has opened over 3,200 new stores co-located with service facilities.

The expansion spans beyond metros and Tier I and II cities into smaller towns and tehsils, Ola Electric said in a statement.

''With our newly opened stores co-located with service centres, we have completely redefined EV purchase and ownership experience, setting new benchmarks with our #SavingsWalaScooter campaign,'' Ola Electric Chairman & Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

