Ola Electric expands network to 4,000 stores pan-India
Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has expanded its network to 4,000 stores nationwide, a four-fold increase from its existing network.
The company has opened over 3,200 new stores co-located with service facilities.
The expansion spans beyond metros and Tier I and II cities into smaller towns and tehsils, Ola Electric said in a statement.
''With our newly opened stores co-located with service centres, we have completely redefined EV purchase and ownership experience, setting new benchmarks with our #SavingsWalaScooter campaign,'' Ola Electric Chairman & Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said.
