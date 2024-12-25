Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to Russia's Chechnya pending crash investigation, TASS says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 20:03 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Azerbaijan Airlines is suspending all its flights from Baku to Russia's Chechnya region until an investigation into a fatal crash involving one of its planes is finished, Russia's state TASS news agency cited the company saying on Wednesday.
An Embraer EMBR3.SA passenger jet flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday with 62 passengers and five crew on board, Kazakh authorities announced, saying 32 survivors had been rescued.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Baku
- Russia
- TASS
- Aktau
- Kazakh
- Azerbaijan Airlines
- Kazakhstan
- Azerbaijan
- Chechnya
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan Celebrates 33 Years of Bold Independence and Global Partnerships
Kazakhstan Celebrates 33 Years of Independence with Bold Vision for the Future
5th Year of SUSTAINABLE PATH Showcases Achievements for Eco-Education in Kazakhstan
India and Kazakhstan Partner to Boost Titanium Industry
Kazakhstan's emergency ministry says 42 people likely dead in Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash, reports AP.