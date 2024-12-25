Left Menu

Azerbaijan Airlines suspends flights to Russia's Chechnya pending crash investigation, TASS says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 20:03 IST
Azerbaijan Airlines is suspending all its flights from Baku to Russia's Chechnya region until an investigation into a fatal crash involving one of its planes is finished, Russia's state TASS news agency cited the company saying on Wednesday.

An Embraer EMBR3.SA passenger jet flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday with 62 passengers and five crew on board, Kazakh authorities announced, saying 32 survivors had been rescued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

