Kaushalya Logistics Expands with New Depots for JK Cement in Uttar Pradesh

Kaushalya Logistics Limited, a key player in logistics for the cement industry, has secured approval to open three new depots in Uttar Pradesh for JK Cement, as announced in a company statement. These strategic locations in Shahganj, Fatehpur, and Akbarpur represent a critical expansion in the company's market strategy.

With renowned partners like Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited and Adani Cement, Kaushalya Logistics aims to utilize these depots to bolster supply chain operations. This move is expected to improve delivery times and operational efficiency, offering JK Cement a streamlined logistics service.

Uddhav Poddar, the Managing Director of Kaushalya Logistics, expressed enthusiasm about this development, highlighting the importance of the expanded infrastructure in enhancing service delivery and growth potential. The initiative underscores Kaushalya's commitment to innovative and exemplary logistics solutions throughout India.

