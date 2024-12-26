C919's International Takeoff: China Eastern Airlines Leads the Way

China Eastern Airlines is set to make history by launching the first commercial cross-border service operated by the C919, as announced by state-owned China Central Television (CCTV) on Thursday.

The inaugural flight, taking off on January 1, will establish a vital connection between Shanghai and Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China. The C919, a narrow-body jet developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), currently serves domestic routes across the mainland with three major Chinese airlines utilizing its fleet.

This expansion into Hong Kong signifies China's ambition to secure international customers for the C919. As the aircraft seeks to challenge industry heavyweights like the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo, COMAC's strategic international endeavors include certification pursuits from the European Union by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)