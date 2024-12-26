A heated disagreement has arisen over allegations of deplorable labor conditions at a BYD factory site in Brazil, a situation that BYD claims is part of a campaign to tarnish Chinese brands.

The Brazilian task force's intervention revealed claims of slavery-like conditions, sparking BYD's decision to sever ties with its contractor, Jinjiang Group. The company has relocated workers to hotels while reviewing the situation.

In response, Jinjiang Construction criticized the reports, attributing them to cultural misunderstandings, yet Brazilian authorities maintain that passports were confiscated and salaries withheld, echoing troubling labor practices seen in developing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)