Supreme Facility Management Revamps Mumbai Mobility with New Bus Fleet

Supreme Facility Management Limited, traded on the NSE as SFML, has made a strategic move to improve public transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with a new partnership. The company has joined forces with Komorebi Tech Solutions Private Limited to launch a modern fleet of 50 buses.

This collaboration, slated to span five years, will see the buses operated through the Cityflo platform on weekdays. The initiative, aimed at revolutionizing urban mobility, promises reliable and efficient transit options to enhance the daily commute of thousands. The projected business potential for Supreme Facility Management from this venture could reach INR 42 Crore over the contract period.

CEO Amol Sharad Shingate highlighted the significance of this partnership in addressing MMR's transportation needs, emphasizing its role in promoting operational excellence and connectivity. He stated that this venture would not only elevate the company's status in the mobility sector but also support the region's infrastructure development, fostering sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)