Supreme Facility Management Revamps Mumbai Mobility with New Bus Fleet

Supreme Facility Management Limited enters a five-year partnership with Komorebi Tech Solutions to enhance bus services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The initiative will introduce 50 state-of-the-art buses operated by Cityflo, aiming to improve urban mobility and generate INR 42 Crore in business potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:06 IST
Supreme Facility Management Limited Partners with Komorebi Tech to Revolutionize Urban Mobility in MMR. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Facility Management Limited, traded on the NSE as SFML, has made a strategic move to improve public transportation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with a new partnership. The company has joined forces with Komorebi Tech Solutions Private Limited to launch a modern fleet of 50 buses.

This collaboration, slated to span five years, will see the buses operated through the Cityflo platform on weekdays. The initiative, aimed at revolutionizing urban mobility, promises reliable and efficient transit options to enhance the daily commute of thousands. The projected business potential for Supreme Facility Management from this venture could reach INR 42 Crore over the contract period.

CEO Amol Sharad Shingate highlighted the significance of this partnership in addressing MMR's transportation needs, emphasizing its role in promoting operational excellence and connectivity. He stated that this venture would not only elevate the company's status in the mobility sector but also support the region's infrastructure development, fostering sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

