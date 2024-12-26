Deadly Blaze on Highway 47: Fire Destroys Trucks in Gujarat

In a tragic incident early Thursday, a massive fire led to the death of two individuals and injured two more in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district. The accident occurred around 2 am on National Highway 47, near Bagodara village, involving four trucks altogether.

According to Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat, the calamity began when the driver of a truck coming from Rajkot lost control, resulting in a collision with two trucks in the opposite lane after crossing the divider. A cement bulker then collided with these three trucks, igniting a blaze.

The fire quickly engulfed three trucks due to flammable packing materials on board, although the cement bulker remained unscathed. The highway was briefly shut down for about 30 minutes, with traffic resuming after authorities cleared the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)