Left Menu

Deadly Blaze on Highway 47: Fire Destroys Trucks in Gujarat

A massive fire following an accident claimed two lives and injured two others in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district. Four trucks were involved in the incident on National Highway 47 near Bagodara village. The accident, caused by a truck losing control, led to a quick spread of flames.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:52 IST
Deadly Blaze on Highway 47: Fire Destroys Trucks in Gujarat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Thursday, a massive fire led to the death of two individuals and injured two more in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district. The accident occurred around 2 am on National Highway 47, near Bagodara village, involving four trucks altogether.

According to Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat, the calamity began when the driver of a truck coming from Rajkot lost control, resulting in a collision with two trucks in the opposite lane after crossing the divider. A cement bulker then collided with these three trucks, igniting a blaze.

The fire quickly engulfed three trucks due to flammable packing materials on board, although the cement bulker remained unscathed. The highway was briefly shut down for about 30 minutes, with traffic resuming after authorities cleared the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024