Inferno Engulfs PVC Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar District
A fire broke out in a PVC pipe manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are battling the blaze, which is expected to be controlled in a few hours. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and smoke is visible for miles.
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Friday, a fire erupted at a PVC pipe manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, according to official sources. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
The incident occurred in Sector 3 of the Pithampur Industrial Area, though the exact cause remains undetermined. The smoke from the site can be seen from several kilometers away.
Emergency services, including administration officials, were quick to respond with firefighting teams. Chief Municipal Officer Rishikant Shukla confirmed that 15 water tankers have been deployed to assist. The operation aims to fully control the fire in the next few hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Vision: First Job-Oriented Training for Visually Impaired in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav Assures Support to Family of Fallen ASI Gautam
Madhya Pradesh's Leap to Innovation: CM Yadav on Science and Beyond
Madhya Pradesh Honors Fallen Officer with Rs 1 Crore Cheque
Madhya Pradesh HC allows disposal of Union Carbide waste at Pithampur plant as govt says trial run had no adverse consequences.