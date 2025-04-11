Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs PVC Factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar District

A fire broke out in a PVC pipe manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are battling the blaze, which is expected to be controlled in a few hours. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and smoke is visible for miles.

Updated: 11-04-2025 10:39 IST
  India

In the early hours of Friday, a fire erupted at a PVC pipe manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, according to official sources. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The incident occurred in Sector 3 of the Pithampur Industrial Area, though the exact cause remains undetermined. The smoke from the site can be seen from several kilometers away.

Emergency services, including administration officials, were quick to respond with firefighting teams. Chief Municipal Officer Rishikant Shukla confirmed that 15 water tankers have been deployed to assist. The operation aims to fully control the fire in the next few hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

