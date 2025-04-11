One terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district: Army.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:34 IST
- Country:
- India
One terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district: Army.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kishtwar
- terrorism
- army
- encounter
- Jammu and Kashmir
- security
- terrorist
- operation
- neutralized
- peace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FBI's Dilemma: Signal Chats and National Security Scrutiny
Atlas Systems and Tenable Join Forces to Fortify Cybersecurity
Jammu and Kashmir: Security Forces Dismantle Terrorist Hideout Amid Ongoing Searches
Leaked Messages Expose Trump's Security Oversight on Yemen Strike
Intensified Security Operations: Terrorist Hideout Busted in Jammu and Kashmir