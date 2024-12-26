DALRRD Warns Travellers to Adhere to Biosecurity Import Rules During Festive Season

With the festive season underway, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) has issued a stern reminder to international travellers about adhering to South Africa’s biosecurity import regulations for agricultural and related products.

In its recent newsletter, DALRRD emphasized that certain agricultural products are prohibited from being brought into the country. These include:

Plants and plant products.

Live animals and animal products.

Insects, pathogens, and soil.

Dairy products, honey, and honey derivatives.

Liquor products, pesticides, and farm feed.

Importers must also declare stock remedies and fertilizers at designated inspection points in ports of entry.

Mpho Sekgala, Acting Director of Food Import and Exports Standards at DALRRD, highlighted that introducing pests and diseases from other countries can harm South Africa’s agricultural productivity, food security, and trade competitiveness.

Permit Requirements for Importation

Travellers planning to bring certain items into South Africa must secure permits or authorizations, including:

Veterinary Import Permits for poultry, beef, pork, and eggs.

for poultry, beef, pork, and eggs. Plant Health Import Permits for plant-related goods.

for plant-related goods. Animal Improvement Authorization Permits for live animals.

for live animals. Liquor Import Certificates for alcoholic beverages exceeding 1% alcohol content.

Sekgala emphasized that these permits are vital to ensure imports meet the country's sanitary and phytosanitary standards.

Coordinated Biosecurity Efforts

South Africa's food safety framework is enforced by DALRRD in partnership with the Department of Health, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), the Border Management Authority (BMA), and the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS).

All agricultural products entering South Africa undergo rigorous inspection to confirm they are free of pests, diseases, and other contaminants. This process ensures the products are fit for their intended purpose while safeguarding South Africa’s biodiversity and economy.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

DALRRD has made it clear that non-compliance will not be tolerated. Confiscation of items and legal action may follow if travellers or importers fail to meet the outlined regulations.

“Biosecurity is everyone’s responsibility,” Sekgala said. “Through compliance, we can protect South Africa’s agriculture, biodiversity, and economy. Inspectors will ensure no contaminated or hazardous materials enter the country.”

Additional Information for Travellers

DALRRD urges travellers to consult the department’s official website for detailed guidelines on biosecurity measures and permit applications. By ensuring compliance, travellers can avoid disruptions and contribute to the preservation of South Africa’s agricultural integrity.

For further inquiries, contact DALRRD via their official communication channels.