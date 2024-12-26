Left Menu

Unexpected Shutdowns: Moscow Airports Temporarily Closed

Russia's aviation authority announced the temporary closure of all Moscow airports and the Kaluga airport. The statement did not specify reasons but emphasized that crews and controllers are ensuring flight safety. The closures highlight vulnerabilities and prompt questions about the underlying issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:49 IST
Unexpected Shutdowns: Moscow Airports Temporarily Closed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In an unexpected move, Russia's aviation watchdog has announced the temporary closure of all airports in Moscow, along with the airport in Kaluga, situated about 160 kilometers southwest of the capital. The statement, released on Thursday, did not elaborate on the reasons behind these significant closures.

Rosaviatsia, the state aviation authority, emphasized that despite these disruptions, aircraft crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services are actively engaged in taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights.

The sudden shutdown has sparked speculation and concern regarding the potential issues affecting Russia's aviation sector, as well as the operational readiness to tackle unexpected situations that could compromise passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024