Unexpected Shutdowns: Moscow Airports Temporarily Closed

In an unexpected move, Russia's aviation watchdog has announced the temporary closure of all airports in Moscow, along with the airport in Kaluga, situated about 160 kilometers southwest of the capital. The statement, released on Thursday, did not elaborate on the reasons behind these significant closures.

Rosaviatsia, the state aviation authority, emphasized that despite these disruptions, aircraft crews, air traffic controllers, and airport services are actively engaged in taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights.

The sudden shutdown has sparked speculation and concern regarding the potential issues affecting Russia's aviation sector, as well as the operational readiness to tackle unexpected situations that could compromise passenger safety.

