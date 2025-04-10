Jhinmata Temple Closure Sparks Outcry in Rajasthan

The renowned Jhinmata temple in Sikar district, Rajasthan, will shut its doors to the public indefinitely starting April 11. This move comes in response to an alleged assault on the temple's priests last week, as confirmed by a trust member.

Despite the closure, the 'aarti' and other daily rituals within the sanctum sanctorum are set to proceed uninterrupted, maintaining the spiritual rhythm of the century-old shrine.

The decision emerged from a collaborative meeting involving the temple trust, religious seers, and notable community figures. Tensions have risen since the Navratri fair incident, where priests were reportedly manhandled, leading to widespread discontent. A complaint was lodged with the district collector, but with no adequate response received, temple authorities resorted to closing the temple and organizing a protest within its premises, demanding the perpetrators' arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)