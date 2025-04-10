Jhinmata Temple Closure Sparks Outcry in Rajasthan
The Jhinmata temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district is closing indefinitely from April 11 due to an assault on its priests. Although daily rituals will continue, public access is barred. This decision followed a meeting with temple authorities seeking justice after their grievance was ignored by officials.
- Country:
- India
The renowned Jhinmata temple in Sikar district, Rajasthan, will shut its doors to the public indefinitely starting April 11. This move comes in response to an alleged assault on the temple's priests last week, as confirmed by a trust member.
Despite the closure, the 'aarti' and other daily rituals within the sanctum sanctorum are set to proceed uninterrupted, maintaining the spiritual rhythm of the century-old shrine.
The decision emerged from a collaborative meeting involving the temple trust, religious seers, and notable community figures. Tensions have risen since the Navratri fair incident, where priests were reportedly manhandled, leading to widespread discontent. A complaint was lodged with the district collector, but with no adequate response received, temple authorities resorted to closing the temple and organizing a protest within its premises, demanding the perpetrators' arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Stays Controversial High Court Observations on Assault Case
Escalating Tensions: Biggest Drone Assault Hits Ukrainian City
Supreme Court Stays Controversial Ruling on Assault Case
Deadly Assault on Nigerian Military Bases by Suspected Militants
Unprecedented Drone Assault Shakes Ukraine Amid Power Disruptions