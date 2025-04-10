Left Menu

Jhinmata Temple Closure Sparks Outcry in Rajasthan

The Jhinmata temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district is closing indefinitely from April 11 due to an assault on its priests. Although daily rituals will continue, public access is barred. This decision followed a meeting with temple authorities seeking justice after their grievance was ignored by officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:02 IST
Jhinmata Temple Closure Sparks Outcry in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned Jhinmata temple in Sikar district, Rajasthan, will shut its doors to the public indefinitely starting April 11. This move comes in response to an alleged assault on the temple's priests last week, as confirmed by a trust member.

Despite the closure, the 'aarti' and other daily rituals within the sanctum sanctorum are set to proceed uninterrupted, maintaining the spiritual rhythm of the century-old shrine.

The decision emerged from a collaborative meeting involving the temple trust, religious seers, and notable community figures. Tensions have risen since the Navratri fair incident, where priests were reportedly manhandled, leading to widespread discontent. A complaint was lodged with the district collector, but with no adequate response received, temple authorities resorted to closing the temple and organizing a protest within its premises, demanding the perpetrators' arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025