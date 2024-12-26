Left Menu

Jubilant Food Ltd's Sparkling Transition with Coca-Cola

Jubilant Food Ltd has signed an MoU with Coca-Cola to purchase sparkling drinks from the company and conduct marketing activities. This follows the Jubilant Bhartia Group's acquisition of a stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages. JFL will replace PepsiCo products with Coca-Cola at its outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:11 IST
Jubilant Food Ltd's Sparkling Transition with Coca-Cola
  • Country:
  • India

Jubilant Food Ltd (JFL) has announced a new partnership with Coca-Cola, as per an MoU signed to procure sparkling drinks and engage in promotional activities for the beverage giant.

This strategic shift comes after Jubilant Bhartia Group acquired a significant stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages earlier this month.

Previously associated with PepsiCo, JFL will now feature Coca-Cola products at its fast-food outlets, including Domino's Pizza, altering the beverage alliance for the company's extensive network of over 3,130 stores worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024