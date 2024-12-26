Jubilant Food Ltd's Sparkling Transition with Coca-Cola

Jubilant Food Ltd (JFL) has announced a new partnership with Coca-Cola, as per an MoU signed to procure sparkling drinks and engage in promotional activities for the beverage giant.

This strategic shift comes after Jubilant Bhartia Group acquired a significant stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages earlier this month.

Previously associated with PepsiCo, JFL will now feature Coca-Cola products at its fast-food outlets, including Domino's Pizza, altering the beverage alliance for the company's extensive network of over 3,130 stores worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)