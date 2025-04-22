Left Menu

Sparkling Shift: Dubai's Gold Souk Sees Shifting Trends Amid Rising Gold Prices

Dubai's Gold Souk faces changing trends as soaring gold prices drive buyers toward diamonds and lab-grown gems. The traditional 22-karat jewellery loses appeal, with trade tensions and price volatility influencing consumer behavior. Despite declining demand, growth in diamond markets underscores a shift in investment and adornment choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:34 IST
Sparkling Shift: Dubai's Gold Souk Sees Shifting Trends Amid Rising Gold Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The bustling Gold Souk in Dubai, often called the 'City of Gold', is witnessing a change in shopping trends. With gold prices soaring past $3,400 an ounce, buyers are turning to alternatives like diamonds and lighter gold jewellery. This shift highlights the dual nature of gold, valued both as adornment and safe-haven investment.

The World Gold Council's Andrew Naylor notes this trend, emphasizing that while some see gold as a secure asset, high prices are weakening demand for gold jewelry. Retailers at the Souk confirm the shift, with rising prices pushing shoppers towards cost-efficient options such as lab-grown diamonds.

As the demand for gold jewelry dips by around 13% in the UAE, Doha faces a similar scenario, reflecting broader market trends. Driven by trade tensions and economic uncertainties, industry experts predict that demands could continue to dwindle if prices remain elevated. With lab-grown diamonds gaining popularity, the region could see a lasting shift in jewelry preferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025