Exquisite Gem: Blue Diamond's Sparkling Debut in Abu Dhabi

A rare 10-carat blue diamond was showcased at an exhibition in Abu Dhabi, featuring USD 100 million worth of the world's rarest diamonds. With a combined weight of over 700 carats, the blue diamond is expected to fetch USD 20 million at auction. The exhibition highlights the Gulf's enthusiasm for unique gems.

08-04-2025
A rare blue diamond took center stage on Tuesday during an exhibition in Abu Dhabi, showcasing USD 100 million worth of the world's most extraordinary diamonds. This collection, presented by Sotheby's, includes eight diamonds totaling more than 700 carats in weight.

The spotlight was on a remarkable 10-carat blue diamond from South Africa, hailed as one of the most significant discoveries of its kind. Sotheby's anticipates auctioning it for an estimated USD 20 million in May. The exhibition's location was strategically chosen due to the Gulf nation's strong appetite for precious gems.

Quig Bruning, Sotheby's head of jewels across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, expressed optimism about the region's potential for both traders and collectors seeking diamonds of unparalleled importance and rarity.

