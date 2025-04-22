Kandhari Global Beverages Expands with Coca-Cola Plant Acquisition

Kandhari Global Beverages has taken a significant step in its growth strategy by acquiring Coca-Cola's bottling plant in north Gujarat, valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore. The move is aligned with Coca-Cola's global asset-light strategy of franchising operations to local partners.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave its nod to Kandhari Global Beverages, a long-time authorized bottler of Coca-Cola, to make the acquisition. With operations already spanning numerous Indian regions, Kandhari is poised for more opportunities in both domestic and international markets.

Kandhari's managing director expressed the company's commitment to investing in supply chain, digitalisation, and sustainability over the next decade. The acquisition is set to enhance Kandhari's capacity to innovate and expand its footprint in the dynamic Indian beverage sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)