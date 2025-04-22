Left Menu

Kandhari Global Beverages Expands with Coca-Cola Plant Acquisition

Kandhari Global Beverages has acquired Coca-Cola's bottling plant in north Gujarat for Rs 2,000 crore. This move aligns with Coca-Cola's strategy to franchise regional operations. Kandhari aims to expand further and invest in areas like digitalisation and sustainability in the beverage industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:41 IST
Kandhari Global Beverages Expands with Coca-Cola Plant Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kandhari Global Beverages has taken a significant step in its growth strategy by acquiring Coca-Cola's bottling plant in north Gujarat, valued at approximately Rs 2,000 crore. The move is aligned with Coca-Cola's global asset-light strategy of franchising operations to local partners.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave its nod to Kandhari Global Beverages, a long-time authorized bottler of Coca-Cola, to make the acquisition. With operations already spanning numerous Indian regions, Kandhari is poised for more opportunities in both domestic and international markets.

Kandhari's managing director expressed the company's commitment to investing in supply chain, digitalisation, and sustainability over the next decade. The acquisition is set to enhance Kandhari's capacity to innovate and expand its footprint in the dynamic Indian beverage sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025