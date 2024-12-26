Import Restrictions Tighten on Low Ash Metallurgical Coke

The government has announced a six-month restriction on the importation of low ash metallurgical coke, starting January 1, 2025. These restrictions, enforced by a notification, are set to last until June 30, 2025.

Quantitative restrictions have been placed on imports from countries such as Australia, China, Colombia, and Poland, among others, as per recommendations by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR). The imports will be regulated under a country-wise quota regime, and licenses for these imports must be secured through the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

However, coke with ash content above 18% is not affected by these restrictions. The restrictions aim to control and monitor imports effectively, ensuring they do not surpass allotted quotas. These imports will be managed electronically to enhance real-time monitoring and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)