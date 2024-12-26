Azerbaijan Airlines Tragedy: Russian Air Defense Implicated
An Azerbaijan Airlines flight was reportedly downed by a Russian air defense system, killing 38. Deviating from its path, the jet crashed in Kazakhstan after communications were disrupted by electronic warfare. Azerbaijan seeks Russia's admission of the incident, while investigations continue amid regional tensions.
An Azerbaijan Airlines flight that met a tragic end in Kazakhstan on Wednesday was allegedly brought down by a Russian air defense system, according to four sources familiar with the investigation in Azerbaijan. The crash claimed the lives of 38 people.
The Azerbaijan Airlines jet, initially en route from Baku to Grozny, deviated hundreds of miles off its planned path, ultimately crashing near Aktau after crossing the Caspian Sea. Russia's aviation authority suggested an emergency possibly caused by a bird strike, but officials have not clarified the diversion's reason.
A preliminary investigation points to a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system hitting the plane, also citing communication disruptions due to electronic warfare. Azerbaijan seeks Russia's acknowledgment of the incident's implications as footage suggests possible anti-aircraft fire involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea in Turmoil: Presidential Crisis Escalates Amid Martial Law Investigation
Blaze Erupts at Gopal Snacks in Rajkot: Investigation Underway
Austria Lifts Immunity of Far-Right Leader, Paving Way for Investigation
Karnataka High Court Halts Investigation in Film Director's Case
Kanpur ACP Faces Rape Allegations: SIT Launched for In-Depth Investigation