An Azerbaijan Airlines flight that met a tragic end in Kazakhstan on Wednesday was allegedly brought down by a Russian air defense system, according to four sources familiar with the investigation in Azerbaijan. The crash claimed the lives of 38 people.

The Azerbaijan Airlines jet, initially en route from Baku to Grozny, deviated hundreds of miles off its planned path, ultimately crashing near Aktau after crossing the Caspian Sea. Russia's aviation authority suggested an emergency possibly caused by a bird strike, but officials have not clarified the diversion's reason.

A preliminary investigation points to a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system hitting the plane, also citing communication disruptions due to electronic warfare. Azerbaijan seeks Russia's acknowledgment of the incident's implications as footage suggests possible anti-aircraft fire involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)