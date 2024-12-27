Mystery of Azerbaijani Plane Crash Deepens Amid Missile Strike Allegations
An Azerbaijani flight crash that killed 38 has sparked controversy, with allegations suggesting Russian air defense systems shot it down. Investigations are underway amid geopolitical tensions and security concerns, as speculations on the crash's cause point to the possible involvement of a surface-to-air missile.
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
On Thursday, aviation experts suggested that a Russian air defense strike likely led to the Azerbaijani plane crash that claimed 38 lives, leaving 29 others injured. The Embraer 190, en route to Grozny, was mysteriously diverted and crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan.
Controversy swirls around the incident, with some Azerbaijani officials blaming Moscow for the downing, while analysts cite evidence of missile fragments. Tensions rise amid calls for Russia to apologize and pay compensations, as an investigation by authorities continues.
The crash reflects broader security issues in the region, intensified by drone attacks and airspace risks. Experts point to a 90-99% certainty that a surface-to-air missile caused the crash, highlighting the ongoing dangers in the conflicted airspace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan Celebrates 33 Years of Bold Independence and Global Partnerships
Kazakhstan Celebrates 33 Years of Independence with Bold Vision for the Future
5th Year of SUSTAINABLE PATH Showcases Achievements for Eco-Education in Kazakhstan
India and Kazakhstan Partner to Boost Titanium Industry
Kazakhstan's emergency ministry says 42 people likely dead in Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash, reports AP.