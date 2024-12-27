On Thursday, aviation experts suggested that a Russian air defense strike likely led to the Azerbaijani plane crash that claimed 38 lives, leaving 29 others injured. The Embraer 190, en route to Grozny, was mysteriously diverted and crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Controversy swirls around the incident, with some Azerbaijani officials blaming Moscow for the downing, while analysts cite evidence of missile fragments. Tensions rise amid calls for Russia to apologize and pay compensations, as an investigation by authorities continues.

The crash reflects broader security issues in the region, intensified by drone attacks and airspace risks. Experts point to a 90-99% certainty that a surface-to-air missile caused the crash, highlighting the ongoing dangers in the conflicted airspace.

