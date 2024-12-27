Left Menu

Escalation in Middle East: Israel Targets Iran-Aligned Houthis in Yemen

Israel launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, including Sanaa International Airport, killing at least six people. The strikes occurred as WHO's head, Tedros Gebreyesus, was on a plane at the airport. In response, the Houthis vowed retaliation. The U.N. Security Council will discuss the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 03:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 03:42 IST
Escalation in Middle East: Israel Targets Iran-Aligned Houthis in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israel targeted multiple Houthi-linked sites in Yemen, including a high-profile strike at Sanaa International Airport. The operation led to the deaths of at least six individuals, according to Houthi media, and was part of Israel's broader campaign against Iran-supported entities.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was present at the airport during the attack, awaiting his flight, when the strikes occurred. While he and his staff were unharmed, a crew member sustained injuries. Houthi representatives have asserted they are prepared to counter Israel's actions.

This surge in hostilities comes amidst growing tensions in the region, further fueled by the recent missile shot from Yemen to Israel's Tel Aviv-Jaffa area. The United Nations Security Council is set to address the ongoing conflict at a meeting on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024