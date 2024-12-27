Escalation in Middle East: Israel Targets Iran-Aligned Houthis in Yemen
Israel launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, including Sanaa International Airport, killing at least six people. The strikes occurred as WHO's head, Tedros Gebreyesus, was on a plane at the airport. In response, the Houthis vowed retaliation. The U.N. Security Council will discuss the conflict.
In a significant escalation, Israel targeted multiple Houthi-linked sites in Yemen, including a high-profile strike at Sanaa International Airport. The operation led to the deaths of at least six individuals, according to Houthi media, and was part of Israel's broader campaign against Iran-supported entities.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was present at the airport during the attack, awaiting his flight, when the strikes occurred. While he and his staff were unharmed, a crew member sustained injuries. Houthi representatives have asserted they are prepared to counter Israel's actions.
This surge in hostilities comes amidst growing tensions in the region, further fueled by the recent missile shot from Yemen to Israel's Tel Aviv-Jaffa area. The United Nations Security Council is set to address the ongoing conflict at a meeting on Monday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Houthi
- Yemen
- Sanaa Airport
- Tedros Adhanom
- Ghebreyesus
- airstrike
- Iran-aligned
- WHO
- security
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Gaza: Airstrikes Claim Lives Amidst Ceasefire Calls
Escalation in Gaza: Humanitarian Aid Crisis Amidst Airstrikes
Tragedy Strikes Gaza: Israeli Airstrike Claims 25 Lives
Devastation in Gaza: Airstrike Heightens Tensions Amid Ceasefire Hopes
Escalating Tensions: Impact of Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza