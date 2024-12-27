Air India's Landmark Transformation: Aiming for Profitability and Excellence by 2025

Air India is set to achieve critical milestones by 2025, according to CEO Campbell Wilson. Key initiatives include refitting wide and narrow body planes, streamlining practices, and enhancing service standards, which are integral parts of the airline's transformation plan to achieve profitability.

After Tata Group took charge of the loss-making airline in January 2022, Air India embarked on an ambitious transformation journey. A major milestone in 2024 was the completion of mergers, making it the fourth largest business by revenue in the Tata Group, said Wilson.

Air India operates 300 aircraft across various brands, serving over 60 million passengers annually to more than 100 destinations globally. With a new order of 100 Airbus planes, the airline aims to optimize high-demand routes, further bolstering its strategy to become a profitable enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)