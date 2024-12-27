Left Menu

Air India's Landmark Transformation: Aiming for Profitability and Excellence by 2025

Air India's CEO, Campbell Wilson, announced that by 2025, the airline will advance key initiatives like refitting aircraft and improving service standards. The Tata Group, after acquiring the airline in 2022, aims to make Air India profitable, with significant milestones achieved during the 2024 transformational phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 11:43 IST
Air India's Landmark Transformation: Aiming for Profitability and Excellence by 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India is set to achieve critical milestones by 2025, according to CEO Campbell Wilson. Key initiatives include refitting wide and narrow body planes, streamlining practices, and enhancing service standards, which are integral parts of the airline's transformation plan to achieve profitability.

After Tata Group took charge of the loss-making airline in January 2022, Air India embarked on an ambitious transformation journey. A major milestone in 2024 was the completion of mergers, making it the fourth largest business by revenue in the Tata Group, said Wilson.

Air India operates 300 aircraft across various brands, serving over 60 million passengers annually to more than 100 destinations globally. With a new order of 100 Airbus planes, the airline aims to optimize high-demand routes, further bolstering its strategy to become a profitable enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024