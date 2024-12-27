Celebrate Bhai ka Budday with Being Human's Massive Sale

Left Menu

Being Human Clothing is marking Salman Khan's birthday with a 'Bhai ka Budday: Weightlifting Toh Banta Hai!' sale, offering a flat 50% off on all collections from December 25th to 27th. The brand introduces four new perfumes inspired by Khan, emphasizing style and charity through their initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-12-2024 12:12 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 12:12 IST
Celebrate 'Bhai ka Budday' with Salman Khan. Image Credit: ANI
Being Human Clothing is rolling out the red carpet for fans of fashion and Bollywood icon Salman Khan, with an enticing 'Bhai ka Budday: Weightlifting Toh Banta Hai!' event. The brand is offering a substantial 50% discount on all collections, celebrating Khan's birthday from December 25th to 27th.

This limited-time sale urges fashion enthusiasts to seize the opportunity to enhance their wardrobe with the latest trend-setting apparel at unbeatable prices. As a unique twist to the birthday bash, Being Human introduces four new perfume sprays that are inspired by Salman Khan's iconic charisma, available in stores and online during the sale.

Ayaan Agnihotri, Executive Director of Being Human Clothing, emphasized the brand's dedication to its fanbase, noting, 'This campaign celebrates Salman Mamu's special day with his supporters through extraordinary offers.' Vivek Sandhwar, COO, adds that the initiative isn't just about sales but bringing people together in the spirit of generosity and joy. The fashion brand, part of the Being Human, The Salman Khan Foundation, continues its commitment to social causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

